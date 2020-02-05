CM Uddhav Lauds PM Modi For Formation Of Ram Temple Trust, Says 'It Was Duty Of Centre'

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on announcing the formation of the Ram temple trust. He noted that it was the Supreme Court that gave the historic verdict paving way for the construction of the Ram temple. Moreover, Thackeray highlighted that it was the Centre’s duty to implement the judgment of the SC. The Maharashtra CM is scheduled to visit the Ram temple site in Ayodhya on March 7.

Read: MASSIVE: PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha On Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi; Mandir Trust Established

अयोध्या में भव्य राममंदिर बनाने का ऐतिहासिक निर्णय देश के सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने दिया। उस निर्णय का पालन करना यह सरकार का कर्तव्य ही है। न्यायालय के निर्णय का पालन करने के कर्तव्य को निभाने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का अभिनंदनःमा उद्धव ठाकरे

मुख्यमंत्री — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 5, 2020

Read: BJP Wants CM Uddhav To Watch Specific Bal Thackeray Video Before Ayodhya 'atonement'

'Trust will be empowered'

Speaking in Lok Sabha earlier in the day, PM Modi made the Ayodhya declaration on the floor of the Lok Sabha. The trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra'. This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. Moreover, 5 acres of land in Ayodhya will be handed over to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. The announcement was met with resounding approval from the treasury benches.

PM Modi remarked, "I am happy to announce that in today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions have been taken in this regard keeping in mind the observations of the SC. In line with the SC judgment, an independent trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' has been formed. This trust will be empowered to take decisions pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple. The UP government has agreed to hand over 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board."

Read: Sanjay Raut Hits Back At BJP, Asks 'Will BJP Take Mehbooba Mufti To Ayodhya?'

SC ruling on Ayodhya

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Read: Here's What UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma Said After Shiv Sena Invited Rahul Gandhi To Ayodhya