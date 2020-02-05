Sanjay Raut Justifies CM Uddhav's CAA Stance; Says Action Against 'anti-nationals' A Must

Justifying the party's stand on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the NRC will cause a problem for both Hindus and Muslims in Maharashtra and so the Maha Vikas Aghadi will not implement it in the state. Further, stating that action has to be taken against anti-national forces in the country he mentioned that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's stand on CAA is clear.

This statement of Raut comes after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took a completely different stance from allies NCP and Congress and backed the Citizenship Amendment Act in an exclusive interview with Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana. A day earlier, the Centre had confirmed that there was no talk of a pan-India NRC at the moment.

Speaking to the media Raut said, "Many things are clear after Uddhav's interview in Saamana. NRC and CAA issue is also clear now. CM has also doubt over NRC, the problem will not only be faced by Muslims but also Hindus. His stand on CAA is also clear, and after this MVA stand is also clear. The State government led by Uddhav Thackeray will run for 5 years and provided action has to be taken against anti-national forces in the country."

Uddhav backs CAA

Thackeray stated that the law did not take away anyone’s citizenship. Speaking exclusively to Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray agreed that this was a law to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from other countries. He also asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would not bring in a resolution in the state Assembly against the CAA. At the same time, he urged the Centre to take care of the housing and employment of the persecuted minorities.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “First, we will talk about the CAA. We have persecuted minorities in our neighbouring countries. In fact, they are Hindus. Pakistan and Bangladesh are Islamic countries. CAA is not a law to drive out people of the country. Amit Shah has said that this is a law to give citizenship. I agree with that. It is a law to give citizenship to the persecuted people of our neighbouring countries.”

He added, “There is no reason to pass a resolution in the Assembly that we will not implement the CAA. Because I will reiterate once again that the CAA does not contain any provision to throw out people from here. It is to assimilate the persecuted Hindus in our country. But the Centre should take up the responsibility of their shelter and employment.”

Sena's flip flop?

Thackeray’s big declaration on the CAA comes even as the party adopted a different position in both Houses of the Parliament. For instance, while the Sena MPs backed the legislation in the Lok Sabha, its party MPs including Sanjay Raut refused to participate in the voting process in the Upper House of the Parliament. On the other hand, both NCP and Congress ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government have made it clear that the CAA and the NRC would not be implemented in the state.

