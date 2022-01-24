Maha Congress Chief Nana Patole Irks Again; Launches Personal Attack On PM Modi

Stirring controversy again, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday, dragged PM Modi's personal life into his remarks. On a visit to Igatpuri, Patole was questioned on his recent 'threat' to beat up the PM using goons. In response, Patole claimed 'Goons will see goons only', adding that villagers were naming men whose wives have left them as Modi.

Patole drags PM Modi's personal life in remarks

"Goons will see goons only. We know what is his (PM Modi) state. People are laughing at BJP. Those whose wife runs away, people name him Modi. What kind of Fakir is he? BJP is not answering questions on unemployment, poverty, farmers. He has been elected for this," said Patole to reporters in Igatpuri. When asked whether he had 'readied goons to kill Modi', he said, "We are followers of Mahatma Gandhi. We can't think such things".

Previously, Patole came under fire after a video of his purported derogatory remarks against PM Modi came to light. As per the video shared by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter, he is heard saying "I can hit Modi, abuse Modi" to locals in Bhandara during the local body election campaign. Coming down heavily on Congress for stooping down so low, Fadnavis questioned whether it is a political party or an organization spreading "terror".

"They establish schools, colleges to enrich one or two generations. In my political career spanning several years, I have not set up one school. I help whomsoever comes to me. That's why I can hit Modi, abuse Modi. Therefore, Modi campaigned against me," Patole said in the video.

As BJP slammed him, Patole clarified that his statement was not aimed at PM Modi but a local goon named 'Modi'. He claimed, "In our area, there is a local goon and the people were complaining. I was talking about that goon. His name is also Modi. BJP's outrage has no meaning. These people called Manmohan Singh a thief despite being the Prime Minister. I know the dignity of the Prime Minister's post. I did not speak about Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the country but the local goon".