Maha Floor Test: Former PM Manmohan Singh 'hopes' That NCP-Cong-Sena Proves Majority

Politics

Former PM Manmohan Singh, on Tuesday, commented on whether NCP-Cong-Shiv Sena would be able to form a govt in Maharashtra and stated that he hoped they would

Manmohan Singh

The former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh, on Tuesday, has commented on whether the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena would be able to form a government in Maharashtra. The former Prime Minister stated, "I hope they will." On being questioned on the Supreme Court’s verdict to have a floor test on Wednesday, Singh said, "We all respect the Supreme Court, we should respect its judgement."

READ | Ajit Pawar Breaks Silence Moments After Supreme Court Orders Maharashtra Floor Test

'Satyamev Jayate'

After the SC heard the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP writ petition over the oath-taking ceremony of CM Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, the spokesperson of NCP from Mumbai, Nawab Malik was among the first responses to the Supreme Court’s verdict. Reacting to the SC verdict to have a floor test on Wednesday, Malik said, “Satyamev Jayate, BJP’s game is over.” Nawab Malik also said that the Indian judiciary has upheld the values of democracy and proved that India does not function on anyone’s wishes.

READ | MASSIVE: Maharashtra Floor Test At 5pm On Wednesday; Protem Speaker To Conduct, Orders SC

Ajit Pawar expresses confidence

Minutes after the Supreme Court's order on the Maharashtra floor test, Deputy CM and rebel NCP MLA Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday has stated that 'Our Constitution will help us define our tomorrow'. Paying homage to the National Constitution Day, Pawar's tweet expressed confidence ahead of the floor test on Wednesday. The decision of the Supreme Court has been hailed by the Shiv Sena, the Congress, and the NCP.

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Orders Assembly Floor Test At 5 Pm On Wednesday

The top court's judgement 

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Supreme Court has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting of votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday. Furthermore, the apex court has called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecasted live. The Supreme Court has not commented on the constitutional validity of the present government and the governor's decision.

READ | 'We Will Wait For SC Verdict': JDU's KC Tyagi On Maharashtra Govt Formation

