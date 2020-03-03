Shiv Sena MPs To Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath Before Maharashtra CM Uddhav’s Ayodhya Visit

Despite being in a 'secular alliance', in an attempt to perhaps signal to allies NCP and Congress - as also his support base - that Shiv Sena’s core Hindutva agenda remains intact, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is to visit Ayodhya on March 7 on the completion of 100 days of his coming into power in the state of Maharashtra.

One of the Shiv Sena's MP while talking to Republic TV informed that ahead of CM Uddhav’s visit, Sena MP Sanjay Raut will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath on March 6. Earlier, Sanjay Raut visited Faizabad to make arrangements for Uddhav's visit.

This will be Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya after his party severed ties with the BJP and the NDA over the sharing of power after the results of the Maharashtra elections were declared in October last year.

Uddhav Thackeray while addressing a media brief also invited everyone to be a part of this historic journey, which will include senior Shiv Sena ministers, the Thackeray family, and senior leaders like Sanjay Raut himself.

Sanjay Raut also tweeted about Uddhav's Ayodhya plans. The tweet stated, “Uddhav Thackeray along with several Shiv Sainik will go to Ayodhya, in afternoon Shreeram Darshan, in evening Sharyu Aarati, participate in the historical moment!!!. Also, Raut said, “Chalo Ayodhya, Chalo Ayodhya on March 7. This is the historical moment to participate.”

चलो अयोध्या ..

7 मार्च

मुख्यमंत्री ऊदधव ठाकरे

असंख्य शिवसैनिकांसह अयोध्येत जाणार!

* दुपारी श्रीराम दर्शन

* संध्याकाळी शरयू आरती

ऐतिहासिक सोहोळ्यात सामील व्हा!! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 22, 2020

Thackeray had last visited Ayodhya in June 2019 and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple along with 18 newly-elected MPs of his party.

Sena slams BJP

Shiv Sena had earlier criticized the BJP in its mouthpiece Saamana for excluding it and Vishwa Hindu Parished from the trust for the construction of Ram Temple.

“We welcomed the decision of the inauguration of Ram Temple with the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but other party leaders like Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should also be invited for this function. It is not the one-party agenda to construct the Ram temple. It is the wish of thousands of Hindu people,” stated the Shivsena mouthpiece Saamana.

