Ahmed Patel: Maharashtra Government An 'illegitimate Formation, Will Self-destruct'

Expressing his disappointment over the newly formed BJP-NCP alliance and Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar swearing-in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Congress MP Ahmed Patel tweeted on Saturday morning, calling the alliance an "illegitimate formation", and that it will "self-destruct". Grieving over the BJP-NCP alliance, Ahmed Patel said that the shameful act took place "in hiding, in the secrecy of midnight". The Rajya Sabha MP claims that the alliance was carried out illegally.

Illegal and evil manoeuvres take place in the secrecy of midnight



Such was the shame that they had to do the swearing in hiding



This illegitimate formation will self destruct — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) November 23, 2019

Other leaders blown by the news

Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut slammed the new Maharashtra government, stated that this move came as a surprise, "Ajit Pawar was active in the conversation and all of a sudden he disappeared." Raut further crying foul stated, "You have committed a sin. This is the betrayal of the people of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar and MLAs have defamed the name of Shivaji Maharaj. The people will bring them to the road." A furious Raut further went on to blame the Governor, "I thought that the Governor having to come from RSS will have a good knowledge of the law. The way oath was administered in secrecy, does not glorify the politics."

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP. He added that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar. He placed on record that the NCP does not support or endorse this decision of his. Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, "This is called a betrayal of people's mandate and giving the contract for killing democracy."

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

