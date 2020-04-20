Aaditya Thackeray Underscores CM Uddhav's Palghar Lynching Shocker Assurance; Adds His Own

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reacting on the Palghar lynching incident "urged" everyone especially the "political parties" to note that the police had already arrested all those involved in attacking the sadhus. He said that strictest action is being taken and the Maharashtra government "never will pardon" any such crimes.

'Strictest action is being taken'

CM has made a statement on the Palghar crime. I urge all, especially political parties to kindly note that the police had already arrested all those involved in attacking the sadhus. Strictest action is being taken. Maharashtra Govt never will pardon any such crimes. https://t.co/A5cukgoOpN — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 19, 2020

'Very cruel and a serious matter'

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the Palghar mob lynching incident in which three people were killed on Thursday night. Attacking the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, the former Chief Minister also raised questions over the role of local police in the context of the incident.

"Palghar mob lynching is very cruel and a serious matter. It is more shocking to us the way the police did not take any action against people gathering in the area with sticks," the Leader of Opposition said.

"What can be more shameful than the way police handed over these people into the hands of a berserk mob and allowed them to take the law into their hands," he said. He said that a high-level be ordered into the matter to bring out the truth. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has already announced a high-level inquiry into the incident.

According to PTI, the incident occurred on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district. The trio was dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

(With PTI inputs)