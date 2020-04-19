Palghar Mob-lynching: CM Thackeray Assures Justice; Says All Culprits Arrested On April 17

Acting on the Palghar mob-lynching incident, CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, stated that the culprits who attacked the two Sadhus, their driver and the police personnel, have been arrested. He added that police personnel arrested all culprits on April 17 itself- the day of the crime. Police have questioned 110- of which 101 have been sent to police custody till 30 April and 9 minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home. Home Minister Anil Dehmukh has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases at 16116; Telangana extends lockdown till May 7

Uddhav Thackeray assures justice on Palghar incident

Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2020

Fadnavis slams Palghar mob lynching of 3 men; demands 'high-level enquiry' by Maha govt

Fadnavis slams Palghar mob lynching

Earlier in the day, former CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned the incident. Terming it 'shocking & inhuman'. Fadnavis asked the State Government to set up a High-Level Enquiry and ensure justice. Similarly, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi accused the police of being mere spectators while a mob lynched three men in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Cong' Abhishek Singhvi condemns Palghar mob lynching incident, calls for strict action

3 men lynched by mob

On Thursday night, three men were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car on Thursday when they were stopped by a group. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up - injuring police officials.

Reports state that the deceased men have been identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri aand Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers about the incident and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

Mob in Maharashtra's Palghar beat three men to death; attacks Police vehicle