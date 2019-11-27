Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Says Maha Vikas Aghadi Will Provide A Stable Govt'

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, while talking to the media after meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, announced on Tuesday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will form a Government in Maharashtra.

'We will provide a stable government to the state'

"Maha Vikas Aghadi has elected Uddhav Thackeray saheb as their leader. Governor gave us the chance to form government in the state. We want to work for the people and will provide a stable government to the state," Aaditya Thackeray said. The leader also said the three parties have come together to take Maharashtra forward.

The political development came after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar submitted their resignation after the Supreme Court asked him to prove majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister on Saturday.

Uddhav Thackeray to take oath on November 28

In another development, the Maharashtra Governor invited the Maha Vikas Aghadi to form the government. The letter from Maharashtra governor came after a delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath of office and secrecy on November 28.

Earlier, SC Bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna ordered a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM in the Maharashtra Assembly and stated no secret ballot will be used for voting. The Supreme Court also directed a Protem speaker to be appointed to conduct the floor test. BJP MP Kalidas Kolambkar was appointed as the Protem Speaker. Earlier, on Monday,162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel saying they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With ANI inputs)

