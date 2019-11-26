Sonia Gandhi Bullish As Supreme Court Orders Maharashtra Floor Test: Sources

As Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP ramp up their attempt to form a government in Maharashtra, as per sources, the Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi, amid the Supreme Court's hearing said that she was confident that they will win the floor test. This statement of Gandhi comes after the SC on Tuesday ordered a floor test over the plea filed by the Cong-NCP-Sena on the government formation in Maharashtra. The Congress is protesting over the developments in Maharashtra, so much so that it has refrained from attending the joint sitting of Parliament to mark India's 70th Constitution Day.

SC orders floor test on Wednesday

In a massive development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The Apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the Apex court has called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecasted live. The Supreme Court has not the constitutional validity of the present government and the governor's decision.

READ | MASSIVE: Maharashtra Floor Test At 5pm On Wednesday; Protem Speaker To Conduct, Orders SC

We are 162' and Hotel politics

Earlier, on Monday, in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering.

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Orders Assembly Floor Test At 5 Pm On Wednesday

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

READ | Ganguly's Banter About Obedience With His Daughter Sana Will Make Your Day

READ | Shiv Sena And NCP Tout Numbers Ahead Of SC Verdict On Maharashtra Floor Test