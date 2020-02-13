Maharashtra: Chandrakant Patil To Continue As State BJP Chief, Nadda Clears Appointment

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday approved the reappointment of Chandrakant Patil as the Maharashtra BJP chief. Also, Mangal Prabhat Lodha was appointed as the party's Mumbai chief. An order issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the appointments are applicable with immediate effect. Both the leaders, who were appointed in July last year, have been given full terms.

Patil reappointed as BJP state chief

Chandrakant Patil was first appointed as the BJP’s state chief in July last year, just months before the Assembly election. This came after state president Raosaheb Danve resigned from the post following his induction into the Narendra Modi-led government in Delhi. Patil hails from Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra and belongs to the politically dominant Maratha community. He had contested from Kothrud constituency in Pune district in 2019 state polls his first direct contest and won by a huge margin.

New Mumbai BJP chief

Meanwhile, Mangal Prabhat Lodha will take over the post from former education minister Ashish Shelar, who served two terms (six years) as the Mumbai unit president. The decision over the appointments has been taken ahead of the state executive meeting on February 15 and 16 in Navi Mumbai.

According to reports, the event will be chaired by current Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil and will be attended by the Leader of Opposition(LoP) in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis, LoP in Maharashtra council Praveen Darekar, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Eknath Khadse, Panakaja Munde, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil along with other leaders.

