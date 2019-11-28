Jayant Patil Confirms Dy CM Position Still Wide Open Before Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in

NCP leader Jayant Patil on Wednesday revealed that a decision on who would be the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra was yet to be taken. Mentioning that two names for the post had been zeroed in, he confirmed that 2 MLAs from the NCP - Chhagan Bhujbal and himself would take oath as ministers on Thursday. Currently, a meeting between NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar is underway. Earlier, sources had indicated that the NCP had chosen Jayant Patil as the Deputy CM after Ajit Pawar allegedly turned the post down.

Jayant Patil, NCP: I am going to take oath as a minister.



When asked if he will be the Deputy Chief Minister, Jayant Patil says "That has not been decided yet, I don't know." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/h30T7lzSSu — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as CM

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar put in his papers. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. Later on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Sena, Congress, and NCP staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena supremo’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

Deputy CM from NCP

Addressing the media on Tuesday, NCP leader Praful Patel said that there would only be one Deputy CM in the government, who will be from NCP. Moreover, the Speaker's post will go to the Congress party. Meanwhile, Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray personally invited Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to his father's swearing-in ceremony. Ahead of the Maharashtra CM's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is set to announce its Common Minimum Programme.

