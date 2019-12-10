'Like A Formality': Fadnavis Unimpressed By 7-day Winter Session For Maha Assembly

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday raised his objection towards the upcoming seven-day Maharashtra Assembly session which will be held in Nagpur. The seven-day assembly session will begin from December 16 and will conclude on December 22.

While addressing the media on December 10, the Devendra Fadnavis stated that they had demanded a 2-week winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur, but the government has decided to go ahead with just a one-week winter session of the assembly. Calling the winter session of the assembly to be merely a formality Fadnavis said, “We had demanded that Nagpur session should be taken up for at least 2 weeks but instead it is being taken for 7 days just for a formality.”

During his media address, the former Maha CM also slammed the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government for not solving the farmers’ issues and not providing the promised help to the farmers of Maharashtra. He said, “even after so many days, farmers not getting the help which they were promised.” The BJP leader also alleged the Maharashtra government of stalling old projects.

Republic TV has accessed the 7-day schedule of the Maha Assembly's winter session

Maharashtra CM chairs a cabinet meeting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday chaired a cabinet meeting at the Mantralay in Mumbai. The meeting had Ministers like Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai, MLA Anil Parab, Principal Secretary Ajay Mehta, and other important authorities in attendance. During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to make Mumbai pothole-free and also stated that the construction of new roads and highways should be completed at a fast pace. He also asked them to use the latest technologies for the timely construction of roads.

