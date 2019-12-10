Maharastra: CM Uddhav Thackeray Instructs Officials To Make Mumbai Potholes Free

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday chaired a cabinet meeting at the Mantralay. The meeting had ministers like Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai, MLA Anil Parab, Principal Secretary Ajay Mehta, and other important authorities.

During the meeting, the CM instructed the officials to make Mumbai pothole-free and also stated that the construction of new roads and highways should be completed at a fast pace and that the latest technologies should be adopted for the construction of the roads.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office also took to their official Twitter handle to inform about the meeting.

The CMO wrote, "Chief Minister Shri. Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the various projects of the Public Works Department at a meeting held in the Ministry. Ministers Eknath Shinde, Minister Subhash Desai, MLA Anil Parab, Principal Secretary Ajay Mehta, and other dignitaries were present during the meeting" (translated).

The CMO's twitter handle also informed about the Chief Minister reviewing other important projects like National and major highway construction work, New tunnel construction work at Mumbai-Pune highway, Hybrid Annuity, Government buildings, Mantralaya Modernization work, coastal road project, Bandra- Worli sea link, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Memorial Green Building, etc

'Maharashtra roads should be pothole-free'

During the meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also discussed the popular pothole issue in Maharashtra. He said, " Roads in the state should be pot-hole free. CM Uddhav Thackeray suggested that while speeding up the work of new roads, the authorities should use modern technology instead of traditional methods."

