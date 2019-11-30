Maharashtra Floor Test : Here's How Raj Thackeray-led MNS' Sole MLA Pramod Patil Voted

As the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray won his maiden floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday, the Raj Thackeray-led MNS' sole MLA Pramod Patil abstained from voting. Patil had won the Kalyan Rural constituency by defeating Shiv Sena's Ramesh Mhatre by 3,000 votes. Apart from Patil, AIMIM's two MLAs and CPI(M)'s sole MLA too abstained from voting.

Two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to the Supreme Court's order. The Assembly has been adjourned till Sunday.

Opposition walks out, NCP undecided on DyCM

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis opposed the Assembly in progress citing four points of contention -

Vande Mataram was not sung at the start of the Assembly

Oath taken by the ministers did not follow constitutional norms

Change in pro-tem speaker before the floor test from BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar to NCP's Dilip Walse Patil

Conducting the floor test before electing a new Speaker

Earlier in the day, Congress' Nana Patole has been nominated as the next Speaker, as the alliance had agreed that Congress will decide the Speaker. The Assembly will hold a two-day sitting on the weekend with the floor test on Saturday and the election of the Speaker on Sunday. Meanwhile, the NCP will decide on a Deputy CM pick after December 22.

Uddhav takes oath as 1st Thackeray CM

The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM on November 30 at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

