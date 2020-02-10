Maharashtra Governor Expresses Heartfelt Condolences Over Death Of Wardha Murder Victim

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on February 10, expressed grief over the death of young woman lecturer who was set ablaze in Hinganghat in Wardha district. Taking to Twitter, the governor called the incident 'unfortunate'. He further commended the women and said that they are "progressing in all aspects."

“I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of the young woman lecturer from Hinganghat who lost her battle to death. The entire society is agitated today. The unfortunate incident has compelled each one of us to introspect. (1/2) — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) February 10, 2020

Today women are progressing in all walks of life. They are assuming newer responsibilities and tackling challenges efficiently. In order to further hasten the progress of women, society must bear a positive attitude towards them. My heartfelt condolences to her parents.” — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) February 10, 2020

Home Min offers job to victim's kin

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday announced that a government job will be provided to one family member of the 24-year-old lecturer, who succumbed to her injuries. Deshmukh also expressed grief over the lecturer's demise and said that all necessary assistance will be provided to the family.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, "I am extremely saddened. Despite taking all possible efforts, the victim couldn't be saved. The state government is with the bereaved family. A government job will be provided to one member of the victim's family and all necessary assistance will be provided to the family."

Wardha Murder case

A 25-year-old lecturer was set ablaze allegedly by the accused, identified as Vikesh Nagrale (27) on February 3 in the Hinganghat area of Wardha district. The alleged crime took place while she was on her way to the college where she taught. She was initially rushed to a nearby primary health centre from where she was shifted to Nagpur-based Orange City Hospital and Research Centre. However, she succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning. The shocking incident is said to be a fallout of unrequited love.

