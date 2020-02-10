Maharashtra Home Min Announces Job To Kin Of Wardha Victim Who Succumbed To Burn Injuries

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday announced that a government job will be provided to one member of the 24-year-old lecturer, who succumbed to her injuries after she was set ablaze in Wardha district a week ago. Deshmukh also expressed grief over the lecturer's demise and said that all necessary assistance will be provided to the family. The woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment in Nagpur-based Orange City Hospital and Research Institute on Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter Deshmukh said, "I am extremely saddened. Despite taking all possible efforts, the victim couldn't be saved. The state government is with the bereaved family. A government job will be provided to one member of the victim's family and all necessary assistance will be provided to the family."

On February 5, Deshmukh had said that the case of the woman lecturer should be heard in a fast track court. Earlier in the day, Dr. Anup Marar, Director, Orange City Hospital and Research Center told ANI that the victim's condition had been deteriorating from 4 am today with oxygen saturation getting low.

"The patient was declared dead at 6:55 am today. The probable cause of death was a septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for postmortem," he said.

The lecturer was set ablaze allegedly by a jilted lover near the Hinganghat area in Maharashtra's Wardha district on February 3. The woman had suffered approximately 40 per cent burn injuries and was being treated in the hospital.

Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar had said, "The incident took place when the woman was heading to her college at around 7 am on the morning of February 3. The man threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire.

The incident

The woman, Ankita Pisudde (25), was set ablaze allegedly by the accused, Vikesh Nagrale (27), while she was on her way to the college where she taught. She was initially rushed to a nearby primary health centre from where she was shifted to Nagpur-based Orange City Hospital and Research Centre, where doctors said her condition was "very critical". The shocking incident is said to be a fallout of unrequited love.

(with agencies input)