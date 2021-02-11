Maharashtra Governor Issues Statement After Use Of State Plane Denied; Fadnavis Slams MVA

Former Maharashtra CM and leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed the current MVA government for denying the use of a state government plane to the Governor for his scheduled Uttarakhand tour. While speaking to ANI, the BJP MLA said that the state government deliberately denied the permission to the Governer and termed it as 'arrogance'.

"This is arrogance and the state government deliberately denied permission to the Governor", said Fadnavis, reported ANI.

Clarification from the Governor’s Office

With reference to reports in the media, the Governor’s Office has released a statement and clarified that the Governor of Maharashtra was scheduled for a Valedictory Function at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie on Feb 11, 2021. Governer's Secretariat had written in advance to Maharashtra government seeking permission for the use of Government Aircraft on February 2, 2021.

"The Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari is scheduled to preside over the official programme of the Valedictory Function of the 122nd Induction Training Programme of IAS officers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie, Uttarakhand at 1000 hrs on Friday, 12 February 2021. In this connection, the Governor was scheduled to depart from CSIM Airport Mumbai for Dehradun at 1000 hrs on Thursday. In preparation of the visit, the Governor’s Secretariat had written to Government of Maharashtra authorities seeking permission for the use of Government Aircraft by the Hon’ble Governor, well in advance on 2nd February 2021. The office of the Chief Minister was also informed".

However, On February 11, 2021, after reaching the CSIM Airport at 10 am the Governor was informed that the permission for the use of Government Aircraft had not been received.

"On 11th February 2021, the Hon’ble Governor reached the CSIM Airport at 1000 hrs and boarded the government plane. However, the Hon’ble Governor was informed that the permission for the use of Government Aircraft had not been received. As directed by the Governor, tickets for Dehradun were booked for the Governor on a Commercial Aircraft leaving Mumbai at 1215 hrs immediately and accordingly, he left for Dehradun."

Maha Governor denied permission to travel by state aircraft

On Thursday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was allegedly barred from boarding a state government plane at Mumbai Airport. The Governor was scheduled to go to Dehradun and then onto Mussoorie for an official function, said airport sources. When Governor Koshyari reached the Airport, he was told that permission to fly him in that plane has not been given. However, the Governor and his aides booked a commercial flight immediately.

