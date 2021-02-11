Maharashtra Governor Koshyari Not Permitted To Travel By State Aircraft At Mumbai Airport

On Thursday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was allegedly barred from boarding a state government plane at Mumbai Airport. The Governor was scheduled to go to Dehradun and then onto Mussoorie for an official function, said airport sources.

The incident took place at 9 am at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, when Governor Koshyari and his aides reached to take the state government plane to Dehradun. But when Koshyari reached the Airport, he was told that permission to fly him in that plane has not been given. However, the Governor and his aides booked a commercial flight immediately.

READ | Maharashtra Guv To Not Meet Farmers Owing To Goa Visit Amid Sharad Pawar's Dig At Koshyari

The Maharashtra Governor is scheduled to address an official ceremony at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie on Friday.

READ | Bhandara Fire: Probe Committee Points Out 'no Fire NOC' Obtained By District Hospital

Maharashtra Governor's Letter to CM

Tensions between Raj Niwas and the CM's Varsha bungalow have remained high these last few months. On October 13, 2020, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote a letter to the Maharashtra CM regarding the reopening of all places of worship. In his letter, the Governor said, "It is ironic that while on one hand, the State government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other hand, our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown. You have been a strong votary of Hindutva and publicly espoused your devotion for Lord Rama by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as the Chief Minister. I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worships time and again or have you suddenly turned 'secular' yourself, the term you hated?" Governor Koshyari asked. The CM responded saying that his 'Hindutva' did not need a 'certificate' from him.

READ | 'Have You Turned Secular?': Maha Guv's Letter asks CM Uddhav 'bars Open, Temples Closed?'

READ | Bhandara Fire: Maharashtra Governor Visits Hospital; Announces Ex-gratia For Infants' Kin