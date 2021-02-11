Ranvir Shorey Advises 'live With Farm Laws Till 2024'; Slams Andolanjeevis, 'Pappu Prince'

The ongoing farmer protests against the Government's farm laws have left the celebrities of the film industry divided. Among those who stood on the Centre's side has been Ranvir Shorey, who has been vocal with his opinions on Twitter. In the latest, he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent use of the term ‘Andolanjeevis’, those springing up at every protest and damaging the cause, and referred to the group of people fo putting hurdles in the country’s growth.

READ: In LS Speech, PM Modi Bats For Farm Laws, Crop Diversification & Exposes 'Andolanjeevis'

Ranvir Shorey on India’s hurdles due to ‘Andolanjeevis’

Ranvir Shorey tweeted on Wednesday to express his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India’s chances to make a ‘special place’ in the post COVID-19 world. The Angrezi Medium star, however, felt that the 'Andolanjeevis’ were the 'problem.'

He accused them of not caring about the crores of Indian families who felt could benefit from a ‘prosperous New India’. Seemingly continuing his attack on Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, he stated that the group cared only about ‘one family and its Pappu Prince.’

PM Modi is right when he says that India has the potential to find a special place in a post #COVID19 world. The problem is #Andolanjeevis don’t care about the crores of Indian families that can benefit from a prosperous #NewIndia, but only one family and its Pappu Prince. 💁🏻‍♂️ — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 10, 2021

In another tweet, Ranvir urged netizens to reach out and pray for the farmer brothers & sisters so that they do not ‘fall prey’ to the ‘designs of Andolanjeevis’ in ‘subverting’ the democratic process for their ‘narrow and selfish ends.’

READ: Ranvir Shorey Takes Dig At #JoinCongressSocialMedia Campaign, Highlights 2 Factors

He continued that the citizens should live with the Farm Laws till the end of PM Modi’s second tenure till 2024, and suggested that they could then vote the government out if its benefits would not be seen.

Everyone should reach out and pray to our farmer brothers & sisters to not fall prey to the designs of #Andolanjeevis to subvert the democratic process for their narrow and selfish ends. Live with the #FarmLaws till 2024, and if it doesn’t improve their lives, vote out this govt! — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 10, 2021

With India sending its vaccines to numerous nations, he also believed that the country was proving to be the 'answer' with its '#VaccineDiplomacy' while China remained as the ‘problem’.

If there’s one message that goes out to the world with #India’s #VaccineDiplomacy, it is that China is the problem, and India is the answer. — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 10, 2021

Ranvir Shorey’s attacks on Congress

Ranvir Shorey had composed a song when Rihanna and Greta Thunberg had expressed solidarity with the farmers. He had termed it as a ‘conspiracy’ to make ‘Pappu’ the Prime Minister. Right from urging ‘Modi-haters’ to find another alternative instead of 'undermining the democratic process' to hitting out at Congress' '#JoinCongressSocialMedia' campaign, his comments have been making headlines.

READ: Ranvir Shorey Continues Attack On Greta Thunberg, Has Strong Message For 'Modi Haters'

READ: Ranvir Shorey Creates Song On Rihanna, Greta Over Support For Farmers; Hits Back At Trolls

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.