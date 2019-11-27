288 Maharashtra MLAs Sworn-in Ahead Of Uddhav Thackeray Becoming CM, Ajit Pawar Reconciles

Putting an end to the deadlock in Maharashtra, the elected MLAs of the state Assembly were sworn-in on Wednesday, prior to the oath-ceremony of CM designate Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. Pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered the oath to members in the 288-member House. The MLAs were greeted by NCP MP Supriya Sule ahead of the oath ceremony.

MLAs take oath into Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: Newly-elected Maharashtra MLAs take oath at the special Assembly session called by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. pic.twitter.com/5Xg17143RH — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

Maharashtra LIVE Updates: 288 MLAs take oath into State Assembly, a month after elections

Uddhav to take oath on November 28

After the fall of the BJP-led government, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Sena-NCP) unanimously. He is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. The post-poll alliance has finalised its talks on a common minimum programme and cabinets after it initially started talks on November 9, when the BJP refused to form a govt.

Fadnavis, Pawar resigns

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

Maha tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti swept the Maharashtra elections, president's rule was imposed after no party could prove a majority. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress), but have now joined with Sena to form the next government.

