Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde To Hold Key Meeting; MVA Govt In Trouble

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting with the Shiv Sena MLAs present with him at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati by around 9.30 am. They are likely to discuss the further course of action.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet all party MLAs today. NCP legislators have been asked to remain in Mumbai.
Speaking to the media, BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain said, "I came to receive them (Shiv Sena MLAs from Surat, Gujarat). I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any program."
All rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have reached the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. As per sources, 4 more MLAs can reach Guwahati soon.
Shinde & some other MLAs were unreachable after suspected cross-voting in MLC polls.
Before leaving for Guwahati, all rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were asked to sign a paper showing their support for Eknath Shinde.
Speaking to the media after arriving in Guwahati, Eknath Shinde remarked, "40 Shiv Sena MLAs are present here. We want to take forward Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva and his position. I don't want to comment or criticise anyone."
As per sources, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will take a critical decision on the future of the MVA government after the Cabinet meeting at 1 pm.
The flight ferrying the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde and Independents landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. A special passage has been made for the MLAs to go to the buses lined up outside the airport.
The Shiv Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde are likely to land in Guwahati in the next 30-40 minutes. There is heavy security at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.
Eknath Shinde-led group of rebel Maharashtra MLAs departs Surat for Guwahati; Shinde says 'won't compromise on Hindutva for power'.
"Taking Balasaheb's legacy of Hindutva ahead, we take it forward and will not compromise anything related to Hindutva for power," Shinde says.
Amid the ongoing political turmoil, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, who has been camping out in Surat with 21 MLAs, was joined this evening by two more MLAs, shortly before their expected removal to faraway Assam. According to the latest development, he reached Surat International Airport to leave for Guwahati. As per the media reports, the major development came soon after he spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Amid the crisis, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is witnessing a lot of movement. Just a few minutes back, Aditya Thackeray, along with Cabinet Minister Dada Bhuse was seen leaving the Varsh Bungalow. Dada Bhuse is the one who didn't attend the meeting in the morning and later he along with two others was taken to the bungalow by Shivsena leaders.
After a meeting in Mumbai, Congress, which along with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party forms the Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance, held a meeting in a time of crisis for the government. Post the meeting, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee supremo Nana Patole accused the Centre of trying to 'destabilize' the MVA govt in the state.
From the Le Meridian Hotel in Gujarat's Surat, the rebel MLAs would be moved to a hotel in Assam's Guwahati, Republi learned from sources, post the meeting of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis with JP Nadda, the BJP National President.
Amid rebellion by Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena has decided to move the loyalist MLAs to St Regis Hotel in Mumbai's Lower Parel, sources told Republic.
Republic brings to you inside visuals of Surat's Le Meridian Hotel, where the rebel MLAs are presently staying. As is evident from the visuals, there is heavy police deployment. Earlier, sources had told us that 300 to 400 policemen have taken positions inside and outside the hotel premises and put barricades on both entry and exit points to prevent any "unauthorised" person from entering the property from the main road.
Amid flux in Maharashtra, Former Chief Minister and incumbent Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta shared a cryptic tweet. Taking to the microblogging site, without naming anyone, she wrote 'Ek Tha Kapati Raja'.
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra's ruling alliance triggered by Shiv Sena strongman Eknath Shinde's rebellion, leaders of MVA constituents Congress and the NCP met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Tuesday evening to take stock of the situation. Cabinet ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan of the Congress met Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, at his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, where state NCP president and minister Jayant Patil was also present.
All eyes are on NCP president Sharad Pawar, the chief architect of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) who is likely to arrive in Mumbai soon from New Delhi, where earlier in the day he convened a crucial meeting of opposition parties to decide on a common candidate for the next month's presidential polls.
Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Rohit Pawar, Prajakta Tanpure and other NCP leaders are present at Silver Oak to meet Sharad Pawar
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the current political turmoil in Maharashtra, had humble beginnings and rose to become a top member of the party, in the process acquiring formidable organizational skills and a wide mass base.
Once an auto-rickshaw driver in Thane city adjoining Mumbai, Shinde (58) quickly emerged as a key Sena leader in the Thane-Palghar region after joining politics and is known for aggressive approach towards issues of public interest.
The Sena leader, a four-time MLA who holds urban development and PWD portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, never hides his humble origins. On the contrary, he makes it a point to mention it at times to underscore how he has been indebted to the saffron party and its founder late Bal Thakeray for his rise in state politics.
The meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Maha Vikas Aghadi has begun at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence- the Varsha Bungalow, sources say.
After NCP, Congress now puts the onus on Shiv Sena to deal with the rebellion trailed by Eknath Shinde. Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole said, "Differences are within the Shiv Sena, they should solve ...We are keeping a close tab on the development.."
En route to Mumbai, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar has canceled his visit to Pune, scheduled for tomorrow. The cancellation comes as Maharashtra faces an unprecedented political situation.
Republic has learned that the phones have been confiscated of the rebel MLAs housed in Surat. Their leader, Eknath Shinde is in touch with Gujarat BJP's CR Patil and Harsh Sanghvi. He has requested that they be moved to Ahmedabad, but a thumbs up from Fadnavis is awaited.
On June 22, a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet has been scheduled. All Cabinet Ministers have asked to be present in the meeting, which is to take place amid the rebellion started by Eknath Shinde.
While interacting with the media on the present crisis, Ex-Mayor of Mumbai and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar broke down in tears.
In light of the crisis that has struck Maharashtra, Congress which is one of the partners in the MVA alliance has called for an emergency meeting tomorrow, i.e., June 22. All 44 MLAs have been asked to be present at the meeting. At today's meeting called by Balasaheb Thorat, 30 MLAs were present.
As per the latest update, 30 Shiv Sena MLAs and 2 independent MLAs are present in Le Meridian Hotel in Gujarat's Surat. They are said to be in constant touch with the BJP and are even scheduled to meet Devendra Fadnavis, who will leave from Delhi in while, say sources.