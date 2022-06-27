Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: SC To Hear Shinde Camp Plea Today; CM To Address Cadre

Quick links:
Uday Samant became the 9th Minister in the Maharashtra government to join the rebels. Apart from Eknath Shinde, the other Ministers in the rebel camp include Gulabrao Patil, Shamburaje Desai, Dada Bhuse, Uday Samant, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumare, Rajendra Yadravkar and Bachchu Kadu. At present, Aaditya Thackeray and Subhash Desai are the only Shiv Sena Ministers in the Cabinet who are backing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will address Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai's Govandi at 6 pm today.
Taking to Twitter, senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Singh Singhvi revealed that he would appear for Shiv Sena and its office-bearers in the Supreme Court on the plea filed by Eknath Shinde and Bharat Gogawale. While Ravi Shankar Jandhyala will represent Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the rebel Sena camp is likely to be represented by senior advocate and Queen's Counsel Harish Salve.
Learnt that two writs filed today by #Shinde group listed tomm in #sc for hearing in vacation bench! Happy to appear for #shivSena headed by #uddhavji and its office bearers.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 26, 2022
The Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala will hear a plea filed by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde and MLA Bharat Gogawale against Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal at 10.30 am today. This came after Zirwal asked Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve to respond on an application by Shiv Sena seeking their disqualification by 5 pm on June 27. Shinde and Gogawale have sought a stay on the disqualification proceedings and the approval of Ajay Choudhari's appointment as Legislative Party Leader.
In a key development, the Ministry of Home Affairs provided Y+ security to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra, sources revealed. Addressing a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Walse Patil, DGP Rajnish Seth and all Police Commissioners on June 25, 38 Sena MLAs complained that the security provided to them at their residence and family members has been withdrawn as an "act of revenge". Demanding the immediate restoration of the security cover, they warned that MVA leaders will be held responsible if their family members are harmed.
The MLAs also hinted they were forced to move out of the state owing to security concerns. The CRPF has been tasked to provide security. As per sources, Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakash Surve, Sadanand Saranavnkar, Yogesh Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyankar and Sandipan Bhumare have been provided CRPF's security cover.
In a massive political development on July 21, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again.
The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of July 22. Though rumour mills were abuzz that the MVA government will recommend the dissolution of the Assembly, no such proposal was discussed in the Cabinet meeting held later in the day. Meanwhile, 34 MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the new Sena chief whip.
In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move into Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters.