Maharashtra Won't Fine Vehicles Carrying Migrants; CM Uddhav To Meet Ministers For Economy

A day after Maharashtra witnessed its single-highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of core ministers on Thursday. Sources said that the meeting will take place at 12.30 PM. Sources also added that CM Uddhav will discuss the current economic situation in the state and will review the measures taken to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus. The Chief Minister will also discuss ways to improve the economy, sources said. Meanwhile, highway police in Maharashtra have been told not to collect fines from vehicles carrying migrants.

CM Uddhav requests for deployment of Central forces

The meeting by the CM comes a day after he reportedly requested the deployment of central police forces in the state to provide relief to the police personnel in Maharashtra. As per sources, CM Uddhav is of opinion that the State's Police have been working without any rest and therefore deployment of Central forces will give them relief.

Incidentally, CM Uddhav on May 8 had hinted at the possibility of the state government seeking additional forces from the Centre to ensure that the overworked police personnel can take rest in rotation. However, on that occasion, he had dismissed the rumour about the Indian Army taking charge of Mumbai city to control the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav also sought monetary assistance for the farmers to tide over the situation. While he cautioned that migrant workers leaving the state might risk spreading the virus back to their native places, he also urged Centre to permit more long-distance trains for ferrying migrants and stranded people from Maharashtra. He opposed lifting the lockdown but demanded more relaxations.

Covid in Maharashtra

On Wednesday night, 1,495 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra taking the total tally in the state to 25,922. With 422 COVID-19 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recovered surged to 5,547. 54 casualties- 40 from Mumbai, 6 from Pune, two each from Solapur, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, and one each from Vasai-Virar and Ratnagiri were reported in the day. A total of 975 persons in the state have died due to COVID-19.

