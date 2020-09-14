Mahua Moitra Attacks BJP On Delhi Riots Chargesheet, Asks Why Silent On Kapil Mishra?

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday criticised the BJP-led Central Government over the Delhi riots chargesheet bearing the names of several Opposition leaders. She questioned why BJP leader Kapil Mishra's name was missing from the chargesheet despite being accused of inciting communal violence during the February riots in the national capital.

Mahua Moitra went on to say that the ruling party would soon re-write history by naming Jawaharlal Nehru as the “chief instigator” of 2002 Gujarat riots.

Delhi riots chargesheet silent on Kapil Mishra but includes Yechury & Yogendra Yadav

Am now certain BJP govt will re-write history textbooks naming Nehru as chief instigator of Gujarat riots — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 12, 2020

The TMC leader’s attack came hours after a news report claimed that the Delhi Police filed a supplementary chargesheet in the riots case and named a few Opposition leaders and social activists in it. The supplementary chargesheet was reportedly filed against founding members of Pinjra Tod, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and student activist Gulfisha Fatima in Karkardooma court.

Additionally, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh, an economist, Chandrashekhar Ravan, co-founder and president of Bhim Army and several academicians were reportedly named as ‘co-conspirators’ in the Delhi riots case.

Delhi Police issues clarification

However, the Delhi Police has refuted media reports that claimed that Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav and Jayati Ghosh have been named in the supplementary chargesheet. The same clarification was made by Yogendra Yadav on Saturday when news agency PTI published the news. Yadav said that Delhi Police has clarified that were named as accused but have been named "in a disclosure statement of one accused."

Delhi Riots

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. In their attempt to prevent violence, 108 police personnel received injuries and two died.

According to the force, the Delhi Police has registered 751 FIRs in connection with the communal riots. After collecting and collating all evidence, the investigation has been finalised in most of the important cases and the charge sheets have been submitted in the court for trial, according to the police. So far, police have arrested 1,575 people in 751 cases. Over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

