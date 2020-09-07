Delhi Riots: Tahir Hussain's ED Custody Extended By 3 Days, To Be Medically Examined Daily

On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat extended the ED custody of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain by three more days. The agency is investigating the alleged laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, Popular Front of India, and others to sponsor the Delhi riots which claimed at least 53 lives in February. While the ED had sought his custody for 9 days on September 5, the court sent Hussain to judicial custody till the pronouncement of its order.

The Delhi court allowed the Delhi riots accused to talk with his lawyer for a maximum period of 30 minutes before the commencement of the ED custody. Additionally, it directed officials to medically examine Hussain every 24 hours. He will be handed over to the Tihar jail authorities by September 10.

A Delhi Court extends ED (Enforcement Directorate) custody of Tahir Hussain, former AAP Councillor, till 10th September, in a money laundering case — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Read: ED Conducts Second Round Of Raids At Tahir Hussain's House; Some Documents Seized: Sources

ED cites delay in getting physical custody

During the previous hearing, the ED argued that it had got the suspended AAP councillor's physical custody on August 31 instead of August 29 due to several formalities such as medical testing. Appearing for the agency, advocates Amit Mahajan and Naveen Kumar Matta stated that Hussain had entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferring money from companies and using it for committing other scheduled offences. Mentioning that the accused had been earlier arrested in connection with the Delhi riots case, the lawyers revealed that the ED had recovered incriminating documents and digital devices from his possessions. On the other hand, Hussain's advocate opposed the remand application, citing various judgments in this regard.

Read: Delhi Riots Case: Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Admits His Role In Instigating Violence

Delhi riots case

Hussain faces charges of involvement in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the communal riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi. After his arrest on March 5, the police sought his custody in multiple cases pertaining to the riots which claimed the lives of 53 individuals and left hundreds injured. He was booked under Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping).

On April 22, the suspended councillor's legal troubles compounded after stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 124 A(sedition) were slapped against him. The Delhi Police in its charge sheet alleged that a mob led by Hussain killed Sharma because he was a known face in the area. On August 21, a Delhi court took cognizance of the charge sheet and noted that there are sufficient materials to suggest that the offences have allegedly been committed by the accused.

Read: Delhi Riots: Court Allows To Summon Ex-AAP Leader Tahir Hussain In IB Officer's Murder