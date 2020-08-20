Majeed Memon Slams Prashant Bhushan Case Ruling, Says It Caused 'crack In Civil Society'

Reacting to the Supreme Court's ruling in the Prashant Bhushan contempt case, senior NCP Rajya Sabha Majeed Memon, on Thursday, disapproved the stance taken by Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council supporting the contempt ruling. Memon - who is a member of both bar councils, he said that the ruling has forced 'cracks in civil society', as Bar council members are both for and against the ruling. The SC has held Bhushan guilty of contempt over two tweets on the Indian judiciary.

'Highly objectionable': 103 eminent citizens take on lobby backing Prashant Bhushan

NCP's Majeed Memon opposes SC ruling

I am a member of Bar council of Maharashtra and Goa for 47 long years. I disapprove the stand taken by the council in Bhushan case which tends to influence independence of the court. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 20, 2020

After Bhushan contempt verdict there appears a visible crack in civil society and Bar as opinions are flowing both for and against the SC order. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 20, 2020

"We will be fair to you, even if you are not fair to us": SC tells Prashant Bhushan

SC asks Bhushan to reconsider statement

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra decided to give a few days' time to Bhushan to reconsider his statement submitting to SC's ruling and consider issuing an apology. While the bench did not defer the hearing on the sentencing, it assured Bhushan that no punishment awarded to him will be enforced until his review petition is considered and decided upon. Bhushan had told the Supreme Court that he is dismayed with the fact that the Court has arrived at the conclusion of holding him guilty without providing any evidence and is set to challenge the guilty ruling.

Prashant Bhushan held guilty for contempt of court by SC for tweets against CJI, judiciary

SC holds Bhushan guilty

On 14 August, the SC had held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for posting tweets to malign the image of the judiciary. Maintaining that Bhushan's tweet commenting on CJI SA Bobde's photo on a motorcycle in Nagpur and alleging the 'SC is under lockdown' was factually incorrect. It also said that the comments on the CJI to hint that he is keeping the SC in lockdown was malicious and has a tendency to 'shake the confidence' of the public at large in the judiciary. The Supreme Court will pass his sentence on August 21.

Owaisi reminds of the 28-year-old Babri Masjid case as SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty

Observing on Bhushan's second tweet alleging the SC and the previous four CJI's role in the 'destruction of Indian democracy in the past 6 years', the SC said that the criticism is not against a particular judge but the institution of the Supreme Court and the institution of the CJI. Slamming the SC's ruling, prominent personalities, retired SC judges, senior lawyers, former bureaucrats, politicians, and human rights organisation have criticised the top court’s order against Bhushan. In response, bar councils of Maharashtra and Goa, unanimously passed a resolution to support the Supreme Court ruling.