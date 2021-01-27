JD(S) Seeks BJP's Support For Election To Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman's Post

In a potential political realignment, JD(S) has sought BJP's support for the election to the post of Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman and Deputy Chairman. Speaking to the media, Basavaraj Horatti- JD(S) candidate for the Chairman post revealed that his party supremo HD Deve Gowda had already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda in this regard. Moreover, the Deve Gowda-led party has agreed to back BJP's candidate for the Deputy Chairman's post. Though BJP is the single-largest party in the Legislative Council with 31 seats, it requires the support of JD(S) which has 13 MLCs for the passage of crucial legislation.

While the Deputy Chairman's position is vacant owing to the untimely demise of JD(S)'s SL Dharmegowda, incumbent Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty is likely to resign in the wake of BJP's no-confidence motion against him. The election to both posts is expected to take place in the session of the state Legislature commencing on Thursday. Observing that he has the experience, seniority and trust of legislators cutting across party lines to conduct the proceedings of the Upper House, Horatti exuded confidence in BJP accepting his candidature. JD(S) has also reached out to BJP in December when it backed the Karnataka Land Reforms (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 which eased the restrictions on buying agricultural land.

Failed attempt to oust Chairman

The Karnataka Legislative Council was reconvened on December 15 to take up many bills for passage apart from the no-confidence motion against Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty. However, the House had to be adjourned as an argument broke out between Congress MLCs and the treasury benches. Congress cried foul over Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda occupying the Chair instead of K Prathap Chandra Shetty.

Moreover, they forcefully dragged the Deputy Chairman from the seat after which marshals had to be called in to control the situation. Accusing BJP legislators of restricting his entry to the Council, Shetty contended that the happenings of December 15 had brought "disrespect" to the House. Meanwhile, BJP and JD(S) MLCs met the Karnataka Governor to apprise him of the situation and sought his intervention. Thereafter, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa slammed Congress for its shameful act and called upon the Sonia Gandhi-led party to ask Shetty to immediately tender his resignation.

