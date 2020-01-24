Mallikarjun: 'HM Amit Shah Cannot Sleep Until He Speaks Against Rahul Gandhi'

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the latter cannot eat and sleep well until he speaks something against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Amit Shah ji is always after Rahul Gandhi. Even if he says something good, the Home Minister cannot take it. The Home Minister makes provocative speeches and accuses the opposition of polarising people. The truth is, that the BJP tries to polarise votes of people by introducing amendments in laws," Mallikarjun said.

He further said that Congress is of the view that CAA is hampering the country's peace, as no law has ever caused this level of unrest in the nation. He alleged that it is the government's attempt to polarise people and generate votes of Hindus.

BJP blames Congress of exercising "appeasement politics"

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Parsad Maurya on Wednesday accused the Congress of engaging in politics of "Muslim appeasement" by spreading lies on the CAA and said their leaders "speak the language" of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Supreme Court declining to grant a stay on the operation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was a "tight slap" on the face of the Congress by the people of the country, he said.

Addressing a press conference here in Chhattisgarh, the BJP leader said the Congress is spreading "falsehood" over the CAA for political gains.

"The Congress and other opposition parties have been engaging in false propaganda over the CAA out of sheer frustration as several complex issues were successfully solved by the Modi government, Maurya said. "In the Chhattisgarh assembly election (in 2018), the Congress made false promises to get elected to power. Now, they have failed to fulfill their promises." "Similarly, they are speaking lies (over CAA) and doing worst politics of Muslim appeasement for political gains, he said.

However, lies of the Congress and other opposition parties have now been exposed before people, the Deputy Chief Minister said, adding that the Congress leaders "speak the language" of Pakistan's PM.

