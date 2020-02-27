Congress Won't Accept Centre's Rebuttal On Justice Muralidhar's Transfer

Senior Congress leader and former Minister of Railways Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a jibe at BJP-led Central government over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Kharge said that the current government always does things according to its will and later defends its own moves. He was responding to the fact that the Judge's transfer was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on Feb 12, and also that he was not set to continue hearing the Delhi violence matter on Thursday.

Speaking to Republic TV Kharge said, "They (Centre) can say anything. They are just doing every time what they want and then they defend their moves every time."

READ | Justice Muralidhar Transferred To Punjab & Haryana High Court

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched an attack at the Centre over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar. Describing the transfer as “shameful”, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that this was an attempt by the government to muzzle justice.

The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn’t shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certianly sad & shameful.



Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient & upright judiciary, the government’s attempts to muzzle justice & break their faith are deplorable. pic.twitter.com/KKt4IeAMyv — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 27, 2020

READ | Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Mocks BJP After Delhi Elections Loss

On the other hand, her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had fired a jibe at the decision issuing a reminder about the death of Judge Loya. The duo similarly appeared to not account for the fact that the transfer recommendation for Justice Muralidhar came from the Supreme Court Collegium on Feb 12.

Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn’t transferred. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 27, 2020

READ | 'Vendetta' Or Routine? All You Need To Know About Justice Muralidhar's Transfer To P&H HC

Justice S Muralidhar transferred

In a big development, Delhi HC Justice S. Muralidhar has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. According to reports, President Ram Nath Kovind, after consultation with Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde decided on the Delhi HC Justice Muralidhar's transfer and directed him to assume office. This comes after the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 12 had recommended the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Transfer of Hon’ble Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. While transferring the judge consent of the judge is taken. The well settled process have been followed. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 27, 2020

By politicising a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party and hence it is hell bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 27, 2020

The Loya judgement has been well settled by the Supreme Court.

Those raising questions do not respect the judgment of the Apex Court pronounced after elaborate arguments. Does Rahul Gandhi consider himself above even the Supreme Court? — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 27, 2020

We respect independence of judiciary. Record of Congress in compromising independence of judiciary, superseding judges even of Supreme Court during Emergency is well known.They rejoice only when the judgment is of their liking otherwise raise questions on the institutions itself. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 27, 2020

The Party, which is the private property of one family, has no right to lecture about objectionable speeches. The family & it’s cronies have routinely used the harshest words against the Courts, the Army, the CAG, the PM and the people of India. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, earlier in the day on Wednesday, a high court bench headed by Justice S Muralidhar, while hearing the plea seeking safe passage for injured victims, has said that 1984 anti-Sikh riots must not repeat. The Court has also appointed Advocate Zubeda Begum as Amicus Curiae between victims and authorities. Moreover, the Court directed that District Legal Service Authorities should run 24/7 helplines. The contact numbers of helplines are to be given adequate publicity.

Justice Murlidhar said: "No, no we should never allow another 1984...especially under the watch of the Court and under your (Delhi Police) watch. We have to be very, very alert."

READ | Rahul, Priyanka Condemn Justice Muralidhar's Transfer; Gloss Over Collegium Recommendation