The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Congress Won't Accept Centre's Rebuttal On Justice Muralidhar's Transfer

Politics

Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a jibe at BJP-led Central government over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader and former Minister of Railways Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a jibe at BJP-led Central government over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Kharge said that the current government always does things according to its will and later defends its own moves. He was responding to the fact that the Judge's transfer was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on Feb 12, and also that he was not set to continue hearing the Delhi violence matter on Thursday.

Speaking to Republic TV Kharge said, "They (Centre) can say anything. They are just doing every time what they want and then they defend their moves every time."

READ | Justice Muralidhar Transferred To Punjab & Haryana High Court

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched an attack at the Centre over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar. Describing the transfer as “shameful”, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that this was an attempt by the government to muzzle justice. 

READ | Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Mocks BJP After Delhi Elections Loss

On the other hand, her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had fired a jibe at the decision issuing a reminder about the death of Judge Loya. The duo similarly appeared to not account for the fact that the transfer recommendation for Justice Muralidhar came from the Supreme Court Collegium on Feb 12.

READ | 'Vendetta' Or Routine? All You Need To Know About Justice Muralidhar's Transfer To P&H HC

Justice S Muralidhar transferred 

In a big development, Delhi HC Justice S. Muralidhar has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. According to reports, President Ram Nath Kovind, after consultation with Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde decided on the Delhi HC Justice Muralidhar's transfer and directed him to assume office. This comes after the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 12 had recommended the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day on Wednesday, a high court bench headed by Justice S Muralidhar, while hearing the plea seeking safe passage for injured victims, has said that 1984 anti-Sikh riots must not repeat. The Court has also appointed Advocate Zubeda Begum as Amicus Curiae between victims and authorities. Moreover, the Court directed that District Legal Service Authorities should run 24/7 helplines. The contact numbers of helplines are to be given adequate publicity.

Justice Murlidhar said: "No, no we should never allow another 1984...especially under the watch of the Court and under your (Delhi Police) watch. We have to be very, very alert."

READ | Rahul, Priyanka Condemn Justice Muralidhar's Transfer; Gloss Over Collegium Recommendation

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NADELLA'S RESPONSE TO FAV CRICKETER
HARYANA MIN'S INSENSITIVE REMARK
DHONI'S NET SESSION
SIDHU SURFACES
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ATTACKS CENTRE
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT