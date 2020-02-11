Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Mocks BJP After Delhi Elections Loss

Congress leader and former Minister of Railways Mallikarjun Kharge mocked the BJP after failing to win the Delhi Assembly elections. Kharge cited BJP's resources and the number of senior leaders that campaigned during the polls and said that the party still lost.

Kharge mocks BJP

"The BJP had Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, MLAs and Chief Ministers to campaign for Delhi elections and yet they lost." He added, "BJP never talked about issues like development, unemployment, or inflation. They were only concerned about Hindu and Muslim, India and Pakistan or anti-BJP opinions."

READ: Delhi Elections: Congress Blames 'communal Politics' Of Modi, Shah For Election Results

READ: PM Modi Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal On Landslide Delhi Win, AAP Chief Responds Instantly

AAP leads in Delhi elections

The AAP won a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls with the party leading in 62 out of the 70 seats. After the results came in, Kejriwal addressed his party workers from the party headquarters and said, "He said that votes are for those who make schools, hospitals, and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India."

He added, "Today Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all two crore Delhi people to work diligently for the next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for the next five years as I alone cannot do it."

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro, and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 conducted a campaign that revolved around nationalism and against Shaheen Bagh.

READ: Nitish Kumar's Vague Response On Delhi CM Kejriwal's 3rd Term Victory: 'Janta Maalik Hai'

READ: Sanjay Singh: Delhi Has Proved Their Son Is Not Terrorist But A 'deshbhakt'