Mamata Banerjee Kicks Off TMC's Goa Campaign; Asks 'What Has Congress Done For You?'

Kicking off TMC's Goa campaign, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday, promised to make Goa as strong as Bengal. Striving for democracy and secularism, she attacked Congress asking 'What has Congress done for 65-70 years?'. She also touted her connection to Goa, warning BJP 'Your Dadagiri will not work here'. Mamata Banerjee is currently in Goa for a 3-day tour to kick off Trinamool's campaign in the island state.

Mamata in Goa: "What has Congress done for you?"

Addressing TMC cadres in Panaji, Banerjee said, "I believe in secularism. I believe in democracy. I am not an outsider in goa. I will make goa a strong state like Bengal. Poverty has decreased by 40 % in Bengal". Actress Nafisa Ali also joined TMC in her presence.

She added, "If we want to go Tripura they (BJP) beat us. They do not give permission to us to visit Assam, Lakhimpur. Somebody's questioning 'Mamata ji is in Bengal, how will she do it in Goa?'. I worked as railway minister, I know india very well. Delhi ka dadagiri will not work here."

Bengal is a very strong state. We want to see that Goa is a strong state for future.We want to see a new dawn of Goa. Somebody's questioning 'Mamata ji is in Bengal, how will she do it in Goa?' Why not? I'm Indian, I can go anywhere. You can go anywhere: WB CM-TMC chief in Panaji pic.twitter.com/ZxeZ1G3Niq — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Targeting Congress, she asked, "What has Congress done for you in 65-70 years? We will give full protection for your culture heritage. We will work for Goa in strong manner. I am a Hindu and you will give character certificate to me?"

Banerjee's Goa tour

As per her schedule, Banerjee will go to Betim to meet the fishermen community after meeting with her party leaders of Goa. Around 1 pm she will be briefing the media and following that she will be visiting three temples back to back. Banerjee will conclude her Friday schedule after interaction with Civil Society Members.

TMC's Goa campaign

In a bid to expand its presence outside West Bengal, TMC is laser-focused on making inroads into Tripura and Goa, aiming to replace Congress as the main Opposition. With the inclusion of top Congress leaders Sushmita Dev, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi, Congress Secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik, TMC is poised give a tough fight to BJP and an emerging AAP. On the other hand, Congress has accused TMC of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house - ushering the Pramod Sawant govt.