Mamata Banerjee Slammed By Oppn For Making India-Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Comparison

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday commented on the ongoing Sri Lankan economic crisis and compared it to India while claiming that it's 'worse' here. During a virtual address, Mamata Banerjee claimed that though Sri Lanka's economic crisis is bad, India's condition is worse than Sri Lanka's. The comment comparing the economic situation of the two countries has since stirred up controversy with several opposition leaders slamming the West Bengal CM for the same.

Mamata Banerjee was talking about the soaring fuel prices in India when she compared the country’s economic situation to Sri Lanka. Following the comment, leaders from various political fronts came forward to condemn the comments and slammed the CM for the same. Janata Dal (United) leader Dr Ajay Alok came forward to slam Banerjee and said that her party didn’t know what they were speaking about.

“These people definitely want our country to go on the path of Sri Lanka. They don’t know the meaning of economics and giving advice,” JDU’s Alok said. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former MP Shivanand Tiwari also came forward to dismiss the comment made by the West Bengal CM. Reacting to the same, he said, “Mamata Banerjee's comparison of India with Sri Lanka is wrong. I don't agree with her. Condition like Sri Lanka has not yet happened in India,” the RJD leader said.

Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre over fuel prices

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday stirred up controversy after she released a statement comparing India’s economic condition to Sri Lanka. She was speaking to the media after giving appointment letters to family members of the victims of the Birbhum massacre. Making the comment, she said, “Sri Lanka's economic condition is bad but India's condition is worse than Sri Lanka's. Fuel prices have been hiked here.”

“There is no planning here. Instead of using agencies like the CBI and ED against opposition parties, the Central government should call all political parties to discuss the economic crisis,” the West Bengal CM said. Banerjee’s allegation came as the fuel prices in the country rose for the 12th time in 14 days. The CM had earlier slammed the PM Modi-led Centre over the rising fuel prices in the country.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

The island nation is facing the worst economic crisis in its history since its independence. The situation is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on Sunday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office refuted the reports of the resignation of PM Rajapaksa and termed them "false", adding that there are no such plans at present. Sri Lankan President on Friday had declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order" after people began protests demanding the government’s step down from power.

(With agency inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI