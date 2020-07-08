'We Object This:' Mamata Banerjee Against CBSE's Removal Of 'vital Lessons' From Syllabus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised her objections on Centre Board of Secondary Education's decision to remove certain chapters from the syllabus including secularism, nationalism, federalism, demonetisation, GST, India’s foreign relations with neighbouring countries and citizenship on Wednesday.

Attacking the Central Government and Human Resource Development Ministry on Twitter, the CM said, "Shocked to know that the Central Govt has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism and Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during COVID Crisis. We strongly object to this and appeal HRD Ministry, GoI to ensure these vital lessons aren't curtailed at any cost."

Shocked to know that the Central Govt has dropped topics like Citizenship, Federalism, Secularism & Partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during #COVIDCrisis.

We strongly object to this & appeal @HRDMinistry, GoI to ensure these vital lessons aren't curtailed at any cost. https://t.co/pkBaVI4VKM — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 8, 2020

READ | CBSE Drops Nationalism, Citizenship & Demonetisation Chapters In Revised Syllabus Due To Covid

The Central Board of Secondary Education reduced its syllabus for class 9 to 12 students by up to 30% for 2020-21. The CBSE stated that to make up for the academic loss that happened due to the COVID-enforced lockdown and reduce the course load, the directive was issued.

Mamata Banerjee raised her "strong object" to the move and appealed the HRD Ministry and Government of India to ensure the lessons are not curtailed at any cost.

READ | CBSE Mandates Teachers To Take Experiential Learning Course Via Diksha App; See Steps

The students appearing in board exams next year for the Central Board will not be required to study about secularism, citizenship, nationalism, demonetisation and democratic rights as the chapters with these subjects have been removed from the syllabus to reduce the course load for students amid the coronavirus crisis.

Apart from the Trinamool supremo, the move was also objected by Partho Chatterjee, West Bengal's education minister. Chatterjee also took Twitter to term the move as 'dangerous' by saying, "Strong oppose. This is a dangerous move to destroy our history, democratic rights, and the Constitution."

READ | CBSE Revised Curriculum For 2020-21: Up To 30% Syllabus Rationalized For Class 9-12

READ | CBSE Syllabus: CBSE Omits Chapter On Partition From Class 12th Syllabus