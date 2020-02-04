Mamata Banerjee Slams UP CM Yogi's "goli-boli" Remark, Says "he's Spreading Hate"

Lambasting at BJP's Yogi Adityanath and Anurag Thakur's "goli" remarks on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the saffron party is spreading hate ahead of Delhi assembly polls. She said that if the party is telling their supporters to fire, they can fire anyone.

She said: How can he say 'Boli se nahi manega toh goli chala do'? I have never heard such remarks before. A Union minister has also said something similar. They are just indulging in hate politics. The country is going through a dangerous situation."

Yogi brings Ayodhya angle to Delhi polls, promises 'magnificent Ram Mandir in 3 months'

Yogi's 'bullet' remark

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath while addressing a rally in Rohini at Delhi threatened to use force for anyone who will try to create trouble during Kanwar Yatra. He said, 'Boli nahi goli se samjhaya jaayega'. Slamming Kejriwal, Yogi said, 'AAP can't provide clean drinking water to people of Delhi. A survey says that Delhi uses the most polluted drinking water. But Kejriwal govt provides Biryani to the people sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh & other places'.

He repeated his remark despite warning from the Election Commission. Talking about his government's preparations for the 'Kanwar yatra', he repeated that anyone hindering the yatra will be met with police's bullets, not dialogue.

EC cracks down on Anurag Thakur, orders BJP to remove MoS from Delhi star campaigners list

Anurag Thakur's provocative statement

In a shocking video that has surfaced on Monday, Union Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari. Incidentally, the Union Minister is part of the Finance team headed by Nirmala Sitharaman which will present the Union Budget on February 1.

"He's encouraging shooters," says Asaduddin Owaisi taking on UP CM Yogi's 'goli' remark