Yogi Brings Ayodhya Angle To Delhi Polls, Promises 'magnificent Ram Mandir In 3 Months'

Bringing back the Ram temple pitch in elections, while addressing the poll rally in Delhi on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that magnificent Ram temple will be built within three months. Earlier, UP CM Yogi Aditynath - while extolling the resolution of the 500-year long dispute - had requested each family in Jharkhand to donate Rs.11 and one brick to construct the temple. Yogi's temple declaration comes even as the three-month deadline to form a panel to build Ram temple in Ayodhya as ordered by Supreme Court has almost arrived.

The temple pitch by the BJP comes amid a massive communal campaign run by the party in the national capital. Even after warnings by the election Commission, UP CM had on Monday called Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist" and a Pakistan stooge as he feed "biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters."

Amit Shah on Mandir

On January 21, Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, declared that the construction of a Ram Mandir, touching the skies in Ayodhya will begin within three months. "Not long ago, the Supreme Court ruling for Ayodhya came. For 100 years there was a demand of Indians from all over the world that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi. Congress' politician Kapil Sibal said in Supreme Court 'do not hear the case now, listen later.' I want to tell you that the Supreme Court's decision has come, within 4 months the grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya," he said.

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple.

The Supreme Court also unanimously dismissed all 18 review pleas, giving finality to the Ayodhya land dispute. The review pleas were filed by several litigants including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, 40 academics and activists through senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, AIPLMB and Nirmohi Akhara.

