TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Makes Shocking 'Saffron Rapist' Remark; Outraged BJP Lashes Out

On Sunday, BJP leader and former Tripura and Meghalaya Governor Tathagatha Roy accused Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee of using derogatory remarks against Hindu deity Goddess Sita. Posting a video on Twitter, Roy asked if Banerjee is Hindu and stated that he has insulted the religion by uttering such disgraceful words. In the video, Kalyan Banerjee is heard and seen saying, "Goddess Sita told Lord Ram that it was better that she was abducted by Ravana, because if his followers in Saffron would have abducted her, then her fate would be same as Hathras rape victim."

Slamming Kalyan Banerjee, BJP's poll in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that TMC is rattled due to the popularity of BJP. He said, "All these are rubbish and foolish remarks. I would not even react to it because this kind of rubbish is said by rubbish people. I would just want to advise that they should go to a psychiatrist."

Know this man?

Kalyan Banerjee,a Trinamool MP with a Hindu Brahmin name.

He's saying,"Sitaji tells Rama,I'm lucky that I was kidnapped by Ravana. If it was your chelas wearing bhagwa headgear,my state would have been like the raped woman of Hathras".



Ram Bhakts,will you reply? https://t.co/HIiWWf5BL4 — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) January 10, 2021

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, used derogatory language against Sita-mata. Claims that she told Bhagwaan Ram, “thank God, I was abducted by Ravan and not by your chelas or else my fate would have been same as Hathras victim!”



Is trampling on Hindu sentiment Pishi’s idea of appeasement? pic.twitter.com/rCff9O8iYC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 9, 2021

TMC vs BJP in West Bengal

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls, with alleged TMC goons even attacking Nadda while he was on a two-day visit to the state. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state.

