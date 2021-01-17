TMC Leaders Get COVID Vaccine Shot Ahead Of Healthcare Workers In Bengal, BJP Cries Foul

In yet another controversy over COVID vaccine rollout, many healthcare workers in West Bengal alleged that they could not get the jab as several Trinamool Congress leaders, including two MLAs, were among the people who received the COVID-19 vaccine in Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday. District health officials said that these leaders are all associated with different hospitals as members of the Patients' Welfare Committees, and therefore they are eligible for the vaccination programme in the first round. However, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya described the incident as "loot".

The vaccination drive at the Bhatar State General Hospital began with local TMC MLA Subhash Mondal getting the first shot. Later, former TMC MLA Banamali Hazra, Zilla Parishad Karmadakshya Jahar Bagdi and Bhatar Panchayat Samity Public Health in-charge Mahendra Hazra also received the vaccine. At Katwa Sub-divisional Hospital, local MLA Rabindranath Chatterjee of TMC was among the 34 people who received the vaccine on the first day. Meanwhile, sources said that CM Mamata Banerjee has written to PM Modi seeking more vaccines for people of West Bengal.

Earlier, at a meeting with the chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that public representatives, should not be part of this initial exercise. "This is my personal suggestion and no one should take it otherwise. We public representatives are not part of it," he had said. However, Opposition leaders have cast aspersions on the safety of the COVID vaccines and have asked as to why PM Modi and other leaders and ministers are not the first to take the vaccine shot.

BJP vs TMC

BJP's Vijayvargiya said, "Corona vaccine was looted. The prime minister sent free vaccines for corona warriors, health workers and frontline workers. But in West Bengal, TMC MLAs and goons took the vaccine forcefully. Mamata Banerjee claimed that PM Modi sent less number of doses, shame," he tweeted in Hindi.

However, senior TMC MP Saugata Roy also said that it would have been better had the party leaders not taken the vaccine. "The TMC leaders and MLAs who got the vaccine are members of Patients' Welfare Committees of different hospitals. So, they got it. However, it would have been better had they not taken it today. These are isolated incidents. It would be wrong to blame the party," he said.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state ahead of polls with both sides clashing wit each other. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. While the BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99.

