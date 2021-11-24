Mamata Banerjee To Meet PM Modi Today, Likely To Raise Tripura Violence, BSF Jurisdiction

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently on a 4-day trip to New Delhi, will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, November 24. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo will meet with PM Modi at 5:00 PM and discuss the tensions between the state and Centre regarding BSF jurisdiction at the borders. Banerjee will also meet with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy today.

In a significant update, Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet PM Modi today to discuss dues to the state and increased BSF jurisdiction in Kolkata. The West Bengal CM, who arrived at the national capital on November 22, has been holding meetings with leaders of political parties. Ahead of her trip, Banerjee had confirmed that the BSF issue will be the most significant talking point of the meeting. The meeting also finds significance as it comes amid the rise in violent incidents reported from Tripura. The TMC has constantly been accusing the BJP of attacking its campaigners in the poll-bound state.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee will now meet Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy ahead of her meeting with the PM. Banerjee has fixed a meeting with the BJP leader at 3:30 PM. The TMC chief will be in the national capital till November 25. The Bengal CM’s visit comes days ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on November 29 and the parliamentary all-party meeting set to be held on Sunday, November 28.

WB opposes Centre's move to extend BSF jurisdiction

Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with PM Modi was announced soon after the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction. The resolution was passed amid opposition by BJP legislators. Bengal became the second state after Punjab where such a resolution has been tabled and passed. The resolution was moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee under Rule 169 of the Procedures of Conduct of Business of the House.

The Centre empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects, and make seizures up to 50 kilometres inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders in order to maintain "zero tolerance" against terrorism and cross-border crimes. According to the new order, the BSF, which previously had only been authorised to act up to fifteen kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, will now be able to extend its jurisdiction up to 50 kilometres without any additional hurdles or permission from the central or state governments.

