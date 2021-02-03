Mamata Govt Asks BJP To Seek Rath Yatras' Nod From local WB Authorities; Party To Comply

The West Bengal government has asked the state's BJP unit to approach the local authorities to seek permission for the proposed Parivartan Yatra in the poll-bound state. In reply to BJP's request seeking permission, West Bengal's special secretary asked them to approach the appropriate local authorities dealing with law and order to get a nod. Earlier on 24 January, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya informed of the BJP's plans to hold five Rath Yatra processions across Bengal to protest against the TMC government and the various 'mafias' allegedly existing in the state.

The West Bengal government asked the BJP to write to the District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendant of Police (SPs) with the route details of the yatra to get permission. As per reports, BJP is set to write a detailed letter to the authorities on Wednesday. Senior BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to participate in these yatras.

BJP plans Rath Yatra in Bengal

"Five Rath Yatras will happen in West Bengal. One will happen in north Bengal also. We wish to hold Rath Yatras in all Assembly seats. We will inform the public about the manner in which Mamata's TMC has practiced corruption, violence, not allowing the Centre's benefits to reach the poor via these Rath Yatras. To make Bengal free of the mafias in coal, alcohol, sand, fake currency, gold sector, the BJP will hold Rath Yatras," Kailash Vijayvargiya said speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Further, Kailash Vijayvargiya informed that party cadre would be a part of the Rath Yatra processions and that some leaders from the Centre could also possibly participate in the Rath Yatras. The BJP leader, however, added that a comprehensive plan was still in the making and that details will be revealed soon. The BJP national general secretary also hoped for the Mamata Banerjee-led government to grant permission for the Rath Yatras and warned of anger from the public if they were denied.

"The government has learned a lesson that they would bear losses if permission is not granted. We hope to proceed with the Rath Yatra after taking permission. We also hope permission is granted for helicopters of our leaders to land in Bengal", he added.

A charged-up West Bengal ahead of polls

The situation in the run-up to West Bengal election gets intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits.

