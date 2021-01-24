Rajib Banerjee 'still With TMC' After Quitting Bengal Cabinet; All Eyes On 'future Move'

Dissented Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Rajib Banerjee, who quit Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet on Friday, said he is still with the ruling party, but his future move will depend on the situation.

While speaking to reporters after garlanding a bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in his assembly constituency in Howrah, Banerjee said he has no immediate plan to quit from the MLA's post.

"I will remain a party worker, a TMC MLA but I cannot say now what will be my future move, which will depend on the situation," said Rajib Banerjee, who had handled irrigation and forest cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had said that he decided to quit Mamata's cabinet as he was being personally attacked by the TMC party members and was unable to work for the people of Bengal.

"I have always tried to work for the people of Bengal. It is not right to be limited to one office. Through TV Channels I learned about being removed from one post in the party. None of my aspirations were being realized and hence I resigned from my post as irrigation and forest minister. But in the last couple of months, I was being directly attacked by party members which was unbearable. Finally, I decided to speak to the people who voted for me. I wish to do more work for Bengal," a choked Rajib Banerjee told the media.

Expressing his grievances, Rajib Banerjee had claimed that loyal and hard-working leaders were not being given due respect in the party and that there was a disconnect between the top brass and grassroots. He also claimed that many more TMC leaders are likely to quit the party as they feel 'suffocated'.

Meanwhile, TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari welcomed Rajib Banerjee into the saffron party with open arms. "State needs change, I am sure Rajib ji will come to BJP and we both will fight," he said. It is speculated that the dissented MLA will join the Opposition party on January 30. It is to see whether this is the "future move" that the TMC leader has referred to.

Trouble mounts for Mamata

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently witnessed the exit of heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who switched to BJP and joined the saffron party's political campaign. Later, Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father was removed from his post in TMC. West Bengal, where Mamata holds the fort with 222 seats, will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

