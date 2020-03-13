The Debate
Mamata Banerjee Offers A Prayer As Farooq Abdullah Is Released; Mentions Omar & Mehbooba

Politics

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee insisted on releasing Kashmiri leaders and former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbuba Mufti after Farooq Abdullah's release

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mamata

Reacting to the revocation of detention of senior Kashmiri leader and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee insisted on releasing other two Kashmiri leaders and former Chief Ministers- Omar Abdullah and Mehbuba Mufti as well from "unjust PSA", while praying for Farooq Abdullah's good health and long life.

READ | MASSIVE: J&K Government Revokes Farooq Abdullah's Detention Order With Immediate Effect

Farooq Abdullah and other J&K leaders including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under preventive detention since August last year, the day on which government of India revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In September 2019, the government slapped the National Conference party patriarch with the Public Safety Act and extended it for three more months on December 16.

READ | J&K Govt Revokes Farooq Abdullah's Detention, Congress Welcomes Order

Kashmir leaders in detention

Earlier on February 6, the J&K administration slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. Previously on December 14, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the Jammu-Kashmir administration. On Friday, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the administration on a plea by Abdullah's sister - Sara Pilot challenging Omar's detention.

READ | JKNC Welcomes Supremo Farooq Abdullah's Detention Release; Looks Forward To Same For Omar

Under the Public Safety Act, an individual can be detained for up to two years, without a trial. Incidentally, the act was introduced by Farooq Abdullah's father, Sheikh Abdullah in 1978. Despite being detained under the Public Safety Act, oddly, the 81-year-old mainstream politician was recently included in a 21-member consultative committee on defence by the government.

READ | Farooq Abdullah's Detention Revoked But Won't Attend Parliament On Health Grounds

