Mamata Banerjee Offers A Prayer As Farooq Abdullah Is Released; Mentions Omar & Mehbooba

Reacting to the revocation of detention of senior Kashmiri leader and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee insisted on releasing other two Kashmiri leaders and former Chief Ministers- Omar Abdullah and Mehbuba Mufti as well from "unjust PSA", while praying for Farooq Abdullah's good health and long life.

I pray for the good health and long life of J&K’s former CM & veteran leader Farooq Abdullah Ji. Let the other two former CMs @OmarAbdullah & @MehboobaMufti be freed as well from the unjust PSA and be allowed to join the democratic process immediately. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 13, 2020

Farooq Abdullah and other J&K leaders including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under preventive detention since August last year, the day on which government of India revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In September 2019, the government slapped the National Conference party patriarch with the Public Safety Act and extended it for three more months on December 16.

Kashmir leaders in detention

Earlier on February 6, the J&K administration slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. Previously on December 14, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended by another three months by the Jammu-Kashmir administration. On Friday, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the administration on a plea by Abdullah's sister - Sara Pilot challenging Omar's detention.

Under the Public Safety Act, an individual can be detained for up to two years, without a trial. Incidentally, the act was introduced by Farooq Abdullah's father, Sheikh Abdullah in 1978. Despite being detained under the Public Safety Act, oddly, the 81-year-old mainstream politician was recently included in a 21-member consultative committee on defence by the government.

