Mamata Vs Centre: Banerjee Thanks Other State CMs For Showing 'solidarity To Federalism'

Thanking other state Chief ministers for their solidarity, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, lashed out at the Centre for transferring state police officers, calling it an 'attack on federalism'. Naming Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh and DMK chief M K Stalin, Banerjee appreciated their tweets in showing solidarity to people of Bengal. The Centre and Bengal govt are locked in a battle over the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s summons to three IPS officers belonging to the state cadre, on central deputation.

Mamata: 'Thanks for solidarity for federalism'

Centre is brazenly interfering with State Govt functioning by transferring police officers. My gratitude to @bhupeshbaghel @ArvindKejriwal @capt_amarinder @ashokgehlot51 & @mkstalin for showing solidarity to people of Bengal & reaffirming their commitment to federalism.Thank you! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 20, 2020

Bengal govt moves SC

On Friday, the Trinamool government has moved the Supreme Court over the MHA's transfer of the three IPS officers over attack on J P Nadda's convoy. The MHA had summoned the three officers - Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal); Bhola Nath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour) and Praveen Kumar Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) over lapses in security arrangement to BJP chief J P Nadda during his visit to Bengal. The home ministry has already issued transfer letters to the three officers, asking them to join their Central postings at the earliest.

On Thursday, MHA again summoned Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and DGP Virendra to come to Delhi for a meeting on Bengal's law and order situation. The officers responded seeking a virtual meeting rather than in-person presence, after previously refusing to answer the summons. The ruling Trinamool government has maintained that 'Under Article 312 of Constitution, the Centre may ask for names of officers to be sent on deputation, then it is upto the state to release them or not'. The West Bengal Chief Minister has hit out at the Centre, going so far as to call it 'expansionist' and has stated that her government will not cow down.

Nadda's convoy attacked

On December 10, stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, as per visuals. Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy. A probe has been ordered into it, with the MHA demanding a report on it from the state police.

