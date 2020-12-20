RJD's Shivanand Surprised Over TMC's Exodus: 'Mamata Ji Facing Lot Of Problems These Days'

Reacting to the mass exodus in the Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari expressed his surprise over the condition of Mamata Banerjee's party which was fueled by the exit of heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari. The leader remarked that the 'ideological commitment' of political parties was diminishing with time, comparing the situation of the TMC to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"Mamata ji is facing a lot of problems these days. Suvendu Adhikari of BJP has surprised too. His brother and father are from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Despite this, he walked out of TMC," he said.

"Bahujan Samaj Paty (BSP) had similar problems. I believe that the Election Commission (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) is being misused. The ideological commitment of various political parties is getting diminished with time. Only to be an MLA, they enter the party. The democracy is in danger", he added.

Suvendu Adhikari kick-starts mass exodus in TMC

Yesterday, in a big setback to the Trinamool Congress, Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground. The rally also saw the induction of 23 new grassroot leaders into the saffron party. Nine leaders of the ruling TMC have quit the party in a span of 48 hours.

TMC while hitting out at rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari accused him of being 'greedy'. "Mamata Banerjee has been the forefront of every Andolan in West Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari is being greedy. We are not saying we have been with Trinamool from day one, but you were not with the party since day one so who are you to talk about ideals? You are a coward," jibed Kalyan Banerjee while addressing a press conference.

Hitting back at the TMC's 'betrayer' jibe, Adhikari called his shift to the saffron party a matter of 'self-respect.' "When I got COVID, those for whom I worked for 20 years didn't even ask about my health. But Amit ji asked about my health. Mukul Roy, with whom I have worked before, said 'Suvendu don't undermine your self-respect. Come here to BJP, we will live with our self-respect'," adding, " I have joined BJP to work for the party, whatever will order I will follow," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)