Mamata's Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee Joining BJP? Saumitra Khan Gives Two Options

BJP's Saumitra Khan has sparked off speculation that Mamata's forest minister Rajib Banerjee will join BJP soon. After attending a party function in Howrah, Saumitra Khan claimed that either TMC leader Arup Roy or Minister Rajib Banerjee is likely to join BJP. The Bishnupur MP also said that 7-8 other leaders from Howrah are also in talks with the saffron party. Moreover, sources, said that Rajib's supporters have put up posters of their leader alongside Suvendu Adhikari who recently joined BJP. Local media reported Saumitra Khan saying, “Arup Roy or Rajiv Bandyopadhyay. Either of these two could join the BJP soon.”

This comes after Rajib skipped the cabinet meeting called by CM Mamata. He was incommunicado even as TMC leaders tried contacting him. Rajib Banerjee had openly said that loyal party workers in TMC are being "overlooked". He later reiterated that those working in the interest of people and working hard are not getting due importance in Mamata Banerjee-ruled Trinamool Congress.

Though Rajib maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress and has not quit the state cabinet, he also said that he won't share with the media whether he had any talks with the party in recent times. Earlier, when TMC leaders reached out to him, Rajib Banerjee said, "I am not taking back my earlier statement I had made at an apolitical function in Kolkata. I spoke my mind. I will not tell the media if there have been talks with the party."

TMC leaders miffed with Abhishek Banerjee

Leaders in TMC are miffed due to the growing clout of Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Reportedly, it was Abhishek on whose advice Mamata agreed to rope in Prashant Kishor for her re-election bid. Leaders like Mihir Goswami, Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta have already joined BJP and forest minister Rajib Banerjee has openly called out the party for sidelining hardworking leaders. BJP's big pick was Adhikari, who has said that a "deep rot and malaise" has set in the party, and asserted that "individuals in charge of the party currently are treating it as their personal fiefdom." In an apparent dig at Prashant Kishor, who is the political strategist of TMC for 2021 polls, said that those who have no idea about the sacrifices of the party are being hired to assist the party.

Abhishek Banerjee, meanwhile, has been vocal and has slammed those who has quit the Trinamool. He has dared the BJP leaders to take his name and not attribute him as "Bhaipo" (Nephew). However, turning the attack around, BJP has claimed that Abhishek has done nothing for the people and his political presence is all because of Mamata Banerjee - who is his 'Pishi.'

West Bengal assembly elections

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major Opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has placed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

