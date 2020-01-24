Sisodia Calls Out Lawyers For Delay In Nirbhaya Case, Cites Need For 'speedy Justice'

The Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia took to the microblogging website, Twitter on Friday and called out the lawyers of Nirbhaya case convicts for misusing the law. He reiterated that the whole country should work together towards establishing a system to ensure “speedy trial” in such cases. Furthermore, he said that the laws should be changed and all the loopholes in the case should be fixed.

Manish Sisodia on Nirbhaya case

Sisodia’s tweet roughly translates to: “In the Nirbhaya case, lawyers are using tactics to delay the execution. In this way they are making fun of the system. We must work together to ensure speedy justice. The laws should be changed in such a way that it enables justice and still remain error-free.”

Read: Centre moves SC seeking 7-day deadline for hanging death row convicts

निर्भया केस में वकील फांसी को देर करने की रणनीति का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। इस तरह वह सिस्टम का मज़ाक बना रहे हैं। हमें तेज न्याय को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए एक साथ काम करना होगा। जिससे न्याय को सक्षम बनाने और सभी खामियों को दूर करने के लिए कानूनों में बदलाव किया जाए। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 24, 2020

Read: 'Courts Know It's Delay Tactic, Still Pay Heed': Nirbhaya's Mom On Convict's Juvenile Plea

MHA moves to SC seeking 7-day deadline

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Thursday, January 23, moved to the Supreme Court for fixing a seven-day deadline for executing the death penalty of convicted prisoners. This comes amidst the delay in the hanging of the murder and rape convicts in the long-standing Nirbhaya case. The plea filed by the Centre sought a direction from the top court in fixing a deadline for filing of curative pleas after the rejection of review petitions.

Read: Nirbhaya Case: Anguished Parents Appeal For Tactic Reversal, Say 'Hang One By One'

It also sought a direction that "if the convict of death sentence wants to file mercy petition, it would be mandatory for a convict of death sentence to do so only within a period of seven days from the date of receipt of death warrant issued by the competent court". The MHA submitted that the top court should "mandate all the competent courts, state governments, prison authorities in the country to issue death warrant of a convict within seven days of the rejection of his mercy petition and to execute death sentence within seven days thereafter irrespective of the stage of review petition/curative petition/mercy petition of his co-convicts".

Read: MASSIVE: Supreme Court Dismisses Juvenility Plea Of Convict Pawan Gupta In Nirbhaya Case