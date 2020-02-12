Manish Sisodia Takes Out Roadshow; Says 'will Continue Working For People's Welfare'

After the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62, AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday took out a 'thanksgiving' roadshow in the Patparganj assembly seat, which he has retained after defeating Ravinder Singh Negi of the BJP in the recently held polls. Sisodia who was involved in a neck-to-neck contest with the BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi polled 69, 974 votes, while Negi received 66,703 votes.

Speaking to ANI, Sisodia said that his primary focus will be the welfare of the people.

"I have got constructed roads and sewers here in the past five years. I'll continue to work for the people's welfare," he added.

Taking to his Twitter, Sisodia spoke about his rally, stating that he wanted to thank the voters wholeheartedly for making 'education politics' victorious instead of 'hate politics'.

आज शाम पटपड़गंज विधानसभा में तीन बजे से धन्यवाद यात्रा निकाल रहा हूँ. विधानसभा के चारों वॉर्ड्ज़ में घूमकर वोटर्स का दिल से धन्यवाद करूँगा कि उन्होंने नफ़रत की राजनीति की जगह शिक्षा की राजनीति को विजयी बनाया. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 12, 2020

Furthermore, sources have said that Manish Sisodia will again become the Deputy Chief Minister. Sisodia who held numerous key portfolios in the Kejriwal government may continue as the Finance Minister.

READ: Delhi Election: Kejriwal leading, his deputy Sisodia trailing

READ: SCOOP: Debutant AAP MLAs may get ministerial berths, Sisodia to remain Kejriwal's deputy

'People have accepted Kejriwal's definition of nationalism'

On February 11, AAP's star campaigner Manish Sisodia spoke about how the people of Delhi had accepted Kejriwal's definition of nationalism which meant 'working for the welfare of the people.'

"This is the third time that the people have re-elected Kejriwal and shown their love for him. This shows the governance model and education model that Kejriwal has set in the country," he said.

"Patriotism means working for the people, working for children's education, providing healthcare, electricity, water. This is the true governance model. And today Delhi has understood that nationalism means a government that works for the people. Till the time the BJP does not stop its politics of making religions fight with each other, they will continue losing," added Sisodia.

READ: Delhi Elections: Manish Sisodia 'thanks Delhi' for honouring AAP govt's work

READ: Two months to close probe against Rakesh Asthana: Delhi HC tells CBI