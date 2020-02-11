Delhi Elections: Manish Sisodia 'thanks Delhi' For Honouring AAP Govt's Work

As Aam Aadmi Party moves close to winning the majority number in Delhi, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to his official Twitter handle and thanked the people of Delhi for 'honouring five years of work done by the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.'

Sisodia's tweet roughly translates as, "A wholehearted thank you Delhi. For honoring five years of work done by the AAP government and for honouring education. True nationalism is to give good education to all the children of the country while being in the government."

दिल से शुक्रिया दिल्ली.. पाँच साल के काम को सम्मान देने के लिए,... शिक्षा को सम्मान देने के लिए ....

सरकार में रहकर देश के सब बच्चों को अच्छी शिक्षा देना ही सच्ची राष्ट्र्भक्ति है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 11, 2020

READ | AAP's Manish Sisodia says Kejriwal's 'governance model' of development welcomed by people

'People have accepted Kejriwal's definition of nationalism'

Earlier in the day, AAP's star campaigner Manish Sisodia spoke about how the people of Delhi had accepted Kejriwal's definition of nationalism which meant 'working for the welfare of the people.' "This is the third time that the people have re-elected Kejriwal and shown their love for him. This shows the governance model and education model that Kejriwal has set in the country," he said.

"Patriotism means working for the people, working for children's education, providing healthcare, electricity, water. This is the true governance model. And today Delhi has understood that nationalism means a government that works for the people. Till the time the BJP does not stop its politics of making religions fight with each other, they will continue losing," added Sisodia.

Watch: CM Arvind Kejriwal's family expresses joy on AAP's massive win in Delhi election

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The election held on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes.

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, as of the time of writing this article, the Aam Aadmi Party has won 35 seats and is leading on 28 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP has won 3 seats and is leading on 4 seats. The Congress party continues to remain at 0.

READ | Delhi Elections: Sukhbir Badal extends best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal for 'new innings'

READ | Delhi Elections: Mehbooba Mufti buzzing at BJP's loss; says 'got electrocuted themselves'