Manish Tewari Unfavourably Compares Cong-era Ex-CJI's Rajya Sabha Nod With Ranjan Gogoi

Congress leader Manish Tewari, on Monday, said that former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi's nomination to the Rajya Sabha is viewed with 'circumspection if not suspicion'.

Tewari attacks Gogoi's nomination

There was a time when entry of a Former CJI Ranganath Misra to Rajya Sabha was welcomed for rich judicial experience that he would bring to law making.There has come a time when Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination is being viewed universally with circumspection if not suspicion — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 17, 2020

Tewari compared Gogoi's nomination to that of former CJI Ranganath Misra and stated that Misra's appointment was welcomed for rich judicial experience, whereas Gogoi's nomination is being viewed with caution.

Misra served as Chief Justice from September 1990 to November 1992 and later served as the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission of India. Misra served as a Rajya Sabha MP on a Congress ticket between 1998-2004. He was credited with pioneering the cause of human rights in the country under the aegis of Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 under which the NHRC was set up. Justice Ranganath Misra also chaired the National Commission for Religious and Linguistic Minorities constituted by the Government of India on the 29th October, 2004.

In a notification issued by Home Ministry on Monday evening, it was announced that President Ram Nath Kovind is nominating Ex-CJI Gogoi to fill the vacancy originating due to the retirement of one of the nominated members. The maximum strength of Rajya Sabha is 250 members, out of which 12 are nominated by the President of India.

Gogoi was the 46th Chief Justice of India and held the post for over 13 months. In his tenure, Gogoi passed a slew of key landmark judgments pertaining to government matters, religion, politics, and the applicability of the law to his own office. He retired on 17 November after pronouncing the Ayodhya judgment. He was succeeded by Justice S A Bobde.

51 seats in Rajya Sabha are falling vacant in April, five more in June, one in July and 11 in November this year.

