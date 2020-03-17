NCP Highlights Ex-CJI Gogoi's '4 Judges Presser'; Advises Him To Refuse Rajya Sabha Seat

NCP leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday took a jibe at former CJI Ranjan Gogoi over his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Kovind. Taking to Twitter, Memon said that the former CJI's nomination raises the question in people's minds regarding the order passed by Gogoi himself over 'the impartiality and independence of judiciary'. He also urged Gogoi to turn down the offer given by the NDA government.

ExCJI Ranjan Gogai rewarded withRS seat within 4 months of his retirement by the NDA rule, makes people have a re look at the orders he passed as CJI to reassess the impartiality and independence of judiciary. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) March 17, 2020

Gogai was one of four senior most SC judges who unprecedently cried publicly “save Constitution.” Today people urge him to turn down the offer of RS berth to save the judiciary ! — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) March 17, 2020

President nominates Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

On March 16, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday has nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, according to a notification issued by the Centre. Under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, the President has nominated the former CJI to fill the vacancy in the Upper house due to the retirement of one of the nominated members. Gogoi had retired from the Supreme Court on November 17 after pronouncing the historic Ayodhya verdict. While 51 seats in Rajya Sabha are falling vacant in April, five more in June, one in July and 11 in November this year.

About Ranjan Gogoi

Ranjan Gogoi- 46th Chief Justice of India is the son of former Assam chief minister Kesab Chandra Gogoi and completed his law from Delhi University. At first, he enrolled in Gauhati High Court in 1978 practising constitutional, taxation and company matters. He was then transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court - where he rose to the post of Chief Justice. Later he was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court on 23 April 2012 and subsequently succeeded then-CJI Dipak Misra on 3 October 2018. He was succeeded by Justice S A Bobde.

